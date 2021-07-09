ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAPA's projects: Sarwar forms body to expedite work

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

LAHORE: To expedite the work on the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA), Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday constituted a committee that will be headed by Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat. As per the details released by the Law ministry, among the members of the committee include the PAPA chairman and its CEO, the provincial secretaries of finance, housing and planning and development departments, and Punjab Saaf Pani Company CEO.

The committee will deal with issues related to the transfer of assets, vehicles, feasibility and study. It will remove obstacles being faced by the ongoing projects, assist in speedy resolution of issues, such as PC-1 approval, funding and legislation.

Commenting on the committee, the minister said that the first meeting will be convened soon and added that all-out efforts will be made to provide clean drinking water to every citizen of Punjab. Meanwhile, Political Counsellor in British High Commission Islamabad Iona Thomas called on the minister and discussed bilateral issues.

On the occasion, Thomas praised Pakistan's efforts to address concerns of Financial Action task Force (FATF) and added that the UK had pledged its full support to Pakistan in this regard. She paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that he always emphasized the rights of minorities.

Referring to Hunza Valley, she said that Pakistan was rich in natural beauty and resources. She also assured that the UK would continue to cooperate with Punjab against coronavirus, illiteracy, terrorism and poverty alleviation. Basharat said that the Punjab government was taking steps for the protection and development of minorities, as significant increases had been made in the recent budget for churches and other worship places in Punjab.

"The Punjab government was ensuring implementation of all the points of FATF and had successfully handled high profile cases of terrorism by implementing the federal policies against extremism and sectarianism to the maximum," he added.

The minister further said that the Punjab Assembly had enacted record legislation while centuries-old laws were being updated as per the existing requirements.

"The orders of the Supreme Court regarding local government would be followed. Successful measures had been taken against the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab and the process of vaccination was successfully being carried out," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Raja Basharat Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Punjab Saaf Pani Company PAPA's projects

PAPA's projects: Sarwar forms body to expedite work

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

US military ‘achieved’ its goals: Biden

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.