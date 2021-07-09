World
Unvaccinated tourists will not be allowed into Canada for some time: PM Trudeau
- "I can tell you right now that are not going to happen for quite a while," said Trudeau, when asked by reporters when Canada would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country.
OTTAWA: Foreign tourists who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for quite some time, with the government unwilling to jeopardize progress made on containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
