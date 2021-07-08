Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,004,966 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 185,020,840 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,734 new deaths and 425,527 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,648 new deaths, followed by Indonesia with 852 and India with 817.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 606,218 deaths from 33,770,459 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 528,540 deaths from 18,909,037 cases, India with 405,028 deaths from 30,709,557 cases, Mexico with 234,192 deaths from 2,558,369 cases, and Peru with 193,743 deaths from 2,071,637 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 588 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,299,551 deaths from 38,328,026 cases, Europe 1,176,629 deaths from 55,130,100 infections, and the United States and Canada 632,602 deaths from 35,188,918 cases.

Asia has reported 594,101 deaths from 41,019,939 cases, the Middle East 152,219 deaths from 9,518,298 cases, Africa 148,709 deaths from 5,777,028 cases, and Oceania 1,155 deaths from 58,533 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.