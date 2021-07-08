NY coffee may retest resistance at $1.5255

SINGAPORE: New York September coffee may retest a resistance at $1.5255 per lb, to complete a bounce triggered by the support at $1.4770.

Three waves make up the bounce. So far only two waves have completed. The third wave labelled c is expected to travel into a range of $1.5255-$1.5485.

NY coffee may rise into $1.6195-$1.64 range

A break below $1.4970 could open the way towards $1.4770.

