NY coffee may retest resistance at $1.5255
- Three waves make up the bounce. So far only two waves have completed
08 Jul 2021
SINGAPORE: New York September coffee may retest a resistance at $1.5255 per lb, to complete a bounce triggered by the support at $1.4770.
Three waves make up the bounce. So far only two waves have completed. The third wave labelled c is expected to travel into a range of $1.5255-$1.5485.
NY coffee may rise into $1.6195-$1.64 range
A break below $1.4970 could open the way towards $1.4770.
