ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Years 2015 to 2017: Audit reports of funds allocated, released to provinces through SDGs sought

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has sought audit reports of the funds allocated and released to the provinces through Sustainable Development Goals Achievement plan (SDGs) during the years 2015 to 2017.

The Committee gave these directions after a briefing by the Cabinet Division on SDGs Schemes carried out during the previous five years.

The Committee also decided to invite the Federal Minister heading the SDGs Steering Committee for discussion in this regard.

The Committee met with Kishwer Zehra, MNA in the chair at the Parliament House, on Wednesday.

It was further apprised that guidelines approved by the Cabinet were in place which underlines the procedure and criteria for submission, approval of all such schemes and the subsequent release of funds.

The members of the Committee criticized the approval criteria and demanded for grant of schemes to all parliamentarians irrespective of the political divide.

The Committee, while discussing calling attention notice of Sher Akbar Khan, MNA regarding issue of construction of dispensaries in District Buner, directed Secretary Health Department, KPK and deputy commissioner Buner to bring a plan in consultation with the MNA/Mover within 30 days for making the said dispensaries.

The Committee, while discussing the Constitutional Amendment Bills of Aliya Kamran and Salahuddin Ayubi seeking extension of period of provincial quota in services of Pakistan for further two decades through amendment in Article 27 of the Constitution of Pakistan, asked the Establishment Division to pursue convening of Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Business for sorting out the issue within one month otherwise, the Committee would be constrained to pass the Amendment Bills.

The Committee also directed the Cabinet Secretary to pursue the issue of closure of Abandoned Property Organization with the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Saleem Rehman, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Roshanuddin Junejo, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Movers; Aliya Kamran, Usama Qadri, Sher Akbar Khan, Secretary Cabinet Division, and other officers of the concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SDGs Kishwer Zehra Salahuddin Ayubi audit reports Aliya Kamran

Years 2015 to 2017: Audit reports of funds allocated, released to provinces through SDGs sought

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.