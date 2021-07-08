ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
M&P signs agreement with NIFT for digital payments

KARACHI: Muller & Phipps Pakistan (M&P) is the largest Pan-Pakistan cross industry market expansion services...
08 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Muller & Phipps Pakistan (M&P) is the largest Pan-Pakistan cross industry market expansion services provider that support companies to enter, establish and expand their brands in Pakistan.

Market expansion services comprise a spectrum of integrated services that includes marketing, sales, logistics, warehousing, distribution, collection and after sales support. NIFT is one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan.

M&P and National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) signed an agreement to enable digital payments through NIFT ePay. This collaboration will enable the customers of M&P’s digital platform “APPTAK” to make payments using NIFT ePay services.

APPTAK is an e-commerce portal, developed and owned by Muller & Phipps Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. This platform is exclusively launched as a project for online order booking of healthcare, consumer, pharmaceutical and telecommunication products, available in M&P’s portfolio as an authorized distributor.

Furthermore, the two entities will also be exploring opportunities of collaboration to promote digital financial services under B2B, supply chain segment in Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Haider Wahab CEO – NIFT and Kamran Nishat CEO – M&P at the head office of Muller & Phipps (M&P).

At the signing ceremony, Kamran Nishat - CEO, M&P said, “M&P has critical mass infrastructure and unmatched reach across 75,000+ outlets in 975+ towns across Pakistan. We are excited to explore novel business opportunities in the Pakistani Digital Financial eco-system where NIFT plays an important role of transaction clearing facilitator. M&P will introduce new channels and avenues to fintech companies in order to promote digital payments across the entire supply chain. We believe that our collaboration with NIFT will allow us both to bring in our strengths to promote digitization around different facets of the Pakistani business landscape”

Haider Wahab CEO, NIFT stated, “M&P offers huge potential to digitize different financial needs of the entire supply chain and distribution network. Payments is just a beginning; we look at this relationship with a view to jointly work for digitizing the entire end to end experience. NIFT will always focus to partner for unique and innovative ideas which will uplift the digital transformation in Pakistan.”—PR

e commerce Haider Wahab NiFT ePay M&P Muller & Phipps Pakistan Kamran Nishat

