KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.427 billion and the number of lots traded 13,392. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.242 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 1.805 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.620 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.329 billion), Silver (PKR 610.223 million), Platinum (PKR 609.566 million), DJ (PKR 409.557 million), Natural Gas (PKR 306.899 million), SP500 (PKR 299.295 million), Copper (PKR 184.165 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 8.992 million). In Agriculture Commodities, 7 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 4.831 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021