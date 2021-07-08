ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, consumer staple stocks push FTSE higher

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight mining and consumer staple stocks, while data showed UK house prices fell for the first time since January.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, led by base metal stocks with miners including Rio Tinto, Glencore, Anglo American and BHP up between 2.6% and 3.1%.

British house prices in June fell in monthly terms for the first time since January as the government prepared to scale back its tax break for home-buyers, mortgage lender Halifax said. However, they rose 8.8% in annual terms.

“There will be a slowdown as life returns to normal and starts to eat into savings and workplaces evaluated their future models,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“But current low interest rates coupled with the availability of low deposit mortgages will prevent any kind of bubble pop.”

Homebuilder stocks have gained 1.5% so far this year on rising home prices and demand for bigger homes, but have largely underperformed the FTSE 100.

Cheap borrowing costs, higher commodity prices and re-opening optimism have helped the FTSE 100 gain 10.6% so far this year. However, the index has underperformed its European and local mid-cap peers.

After being the top gainers in the morning, energy stocks, down 0.6%, retreated to become the biggest drag on the index amid volatility in oil markets.

Dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group, British American Tobacco and Diageo Plc rose between 0.7% and 1.5%, and were among the top gainers on weaker pound.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.3%

British online betting firm 888 down 6.5%, was the biggest drag on the mid-cap index after the company signalled that a reopening of outdoor venues after coronavirus lockdowns was hurting daily revenues in the country. PageGroup and Robert Walters both gained 3.0% each after the British recruiters raised their annual profit forecasts on increased hiring across their biggest markets last month.

FTSE 100 FTSE mining metal stocks

Miners, consumer staple stocks push FTSE higher

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.