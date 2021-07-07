Pakistan
Gold prices up by Rs 200 to Rs 109,400 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged
07 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 109,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 109,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 172 and was sold at Rs 93,793 against its sale at Rs 93,621 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 85,977 from Rs 85,820.
Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 109,200 per tola
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,234.56.
The price of gold in international market remained constant at $1808.
