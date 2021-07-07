ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices up by Rs 200 to Rs 109,400 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged
APP 07 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 109,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 109,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 172 and was sold at Rs 93,793 against its sale at Rs 93,621 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 85,977 from Rs 85,820.

Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 109,200 per tola

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,234.56.

The price of gold in international market remained constant at $1808.

Bullion prices Karachi Sarafa Association gold price

Gold prices up by Rs 200 to Rs 109,400 per tola

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million Covid deaths: WHO

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters