ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.74%)
ASC 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
FFL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.53%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
GGGL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
JSCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 45.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 162.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PRL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.11%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.35%)
UNITY 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (0.17%)
BR30 26,536 Increased By ▲ 155.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,258 Decreased By ▼ -88.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -25.46 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

  • Govt delegation meets Taliban representatives, says Iranian foreign ministry
AFP 07 Jul 2021

TEHRAN: An Afghan government delegation met with Taliban representatives in Tehran Wednesday, the Iranian foreign ministry said, as the militia pressed a lightning advance amid the pullout of US troops.

Opening the Tehran talks, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the departure of its US foe from its eastern borders but warned: "Today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country."

Leading negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai headed the Taliban delegation while former vice president Younus Qanooni represented the government, the Iranian ministry said.

On Tuesday, Afghan authorities vowed to retake all the districts lost to the Taliban as the pullout of US forces neared completion.

Afghan Taliban condemn Iranian FM’s comments terming group’s actions as ‘terrorist acts’ irresponsible

Hundreds of commandos were deployed to counter the insurgents' blistering offensive in the north, a day after more than 1,000 government troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan.

But on Wednesday, the Taliban attacked the Badghis provincial capital Qalat-i-Naw, the first regional seat they have entered since the launch of their latest offensive, local officials said.

The insurgents already control all of the surrounding countryside in Badghis province.

The US Central Command meanwhile announced that the American withdrawal from the country, ordered in April by President Joe Biden, was now more than 90 percent complete, underscoring that Afghan forces are increasingly on their own in the battle with the Taliban.

Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran's Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai Afghan authorities

