ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.69%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.88%)
GGL 48.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
NETSOL 161.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.26%)
TELE 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
TRG 162.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.46%)
UNITY 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 5,114 Decreased By ▼ -2.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 26,356 Decreased By ▼ -24.92 (-0.09%)
KSE100 47,202 Decreased By ▼ -143.84 (-0.3%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.96 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia forex reserves rise to $137.1b in June

  • The rise came despite the rupiah coming under pressure in June amid global market volatility after the US Federal Reserve turned hawkish on stimulus withdrawal plans
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by some $700 million in June to $137.1 billion, equivalent to 9.2 months of imports, boosted by proceeds from a government issuance of US dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The rise came despite the rupiah coming under pressure in June amid global market volatility after the US Federal Reserve turned hawkish on stimulus withdrawal plans. Bank Indonesia has pledged to intervene in the market to smooth any volatility in the rupiah.

US Federal Reserve Islamic bonds Bank Indonesia Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves

Indonesia forex reserves rise to $137.1b in June

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters