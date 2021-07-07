ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.41%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
NETSOL 162.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.38%)
PACE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PAEL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
SNGP 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.12%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TRG 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0%)
BR30 26,376 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-0.02%)
KSE100 47,216 Decreased By ▼ -130.49 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -25.94 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may test support at $5.24

  • The contract is pulling back towards a short rising trendline
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn December may test a support at $5.24 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $4.97-1/4.

The deep drop on Tuesday confirms a continuation of the downtrend from the June 10 high of $6.28-1/4. The trend is riding on a wave C, which may travel to $4.97-1/4.

The contract is pulling back towards a short rising trendline. The pullback may end around a resistance at $5.40-3/4.

On the daily chart, either the consolidation within a big wedge has extended, or the downtrend from the May 7 high of $6.38 has resumed.

The current fall is presumed to have been driven by a wave e. As long as corn remains above $5.23, it is still likely to resume its uptrend.

A break below this level could open the way towards $4.90-1/2.

The pattern looks bullish. It will be confirmed when corn breaks the uptrend line resistance around $6.20.

The contract is believed to be riding on a wave V, which could prove to be a wave d, to be followed by a downward wave e, if corn fails to go above the upper trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

CBOT corn may test support at $5.24

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters