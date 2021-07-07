PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan supports China’s efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development and preserve international order.

The prime minister said this while virtually addressing the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and World Political Parties Summit to mark 100 years of CPC and on behalf of the Pakistanis extended heartleaf felicitation to Chinese president.

The premier stated that in the wake of emerging global and regional environment, Pakistan has recalibrated its priorities from geo-politics to geo-economics.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - the flagship project of BRI - complements Pakistan’s renewed efforts of this geo-economic shift with emphasis on economic integration and regional connectivity, he added.

Moreover, the premier added that in line with my government’s Green Vision, which aligns perfectly with President Xi’s vision for green China, turning CPEC into green CPEC is a priority for Pakistan and abiding friendship with China and the CPEC complement this vision of peace for ourselves and for others, and shared prosperity and common development for our region and the world.

Pakistan and China are ‘iron brothers.’ We support each other on issues of our respective core interests. In an era of complex and profound changes at global and regional level, our ‘all weather strategic cooperative partnership’ remains a strong anchor for peace, progress, and prosperity, PM Khan said.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the prime minister said, adding that two nations are celebrating this historic milestone in a befitting manner.

He said he was confident that the year 2021 would provide new vigor and vitality to our time-tested friendship.

The prime minister said the two countries must join hands to advance the noble cause of peace and development, welfare of people, and building ‘community of shared future for all mankind.’

The prime minister said he is confident that discourse in this Summit would shed new light on the role of political parties in advancing the well-being of people.

Founding of the CPC in 1921 was a seminal event in world history. The vision of the CPC leadership ignited the spirit of the Chinese nation and encouraged them to wage an epic struggle for liberation from foreign occupation, the PM said.

He further stated that China has achieved major success in the “people’s war” against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Covid-19 vaccines a global public good is reflective of his compassion and fairness.

And the Ehsaas Program launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government last year, is one of the leading social protection programmes in Asia, Khan said adding that in its second phase, we envisage to provide social protection to eight million of our poorest citizens. The government has made universal health coverage a priority in health sector reforms.

Under the Ehsaas Sahulat Programme, we aim to provide free of cost health insurance initially to the families living below the poverty line, and subsequently to families that are in the provinces governed by the PTI, Imran Khan said. The prime minister said 10 billion Tree Tsunami project reflects our commitment to counter environmental degradation and reversing biodiversity loss.

We are ready to contribute more than our share to protect this invaluable planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect, the premier said.

