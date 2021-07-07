Eidul Azha: Laeeq for ensuring precautions at cattle markets

KARACHI: As the Eidul Azha is fast approaching, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed his sub ordinates to ensure necessary precautions at cattle markets to protect the people from certain germs found especially the Congo virus. He also directed the Medical and Health Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to make the citizens aware of the necessary precautions in this regard.

“Every year on the occasion of Eidul Azha, a large number of sacrificial animals are brought to the city for sale, for which special places have been set up. Therefore, special care should be taken in the cattle markets,” the Administrator said.

Ahmed said healthy environment should be provided so that the people in cattle markets can fearlessly buy sacrificial animals and perform the Sunnah.

On the directives of administrator Karachi, Medical and Health Services Department issued guidelines for prevention of Congo virus in which citizens are asked to take precautionary measures while buying sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

The people are advised to wear the face mask when going to the cattle market and be sure to wear gloves and light-colored and full-sleeved clothes to protect them from any germs or insects, especially ticks.

The Medical and Health Services Department asked the people to ensure that butchers must wear gloves when sacrificing sacrificial animals, as these animals are sometimes brought from infectious areas.

“Keep animals at a place where there is proper ventilation. Wash your hands thoroughly after sacrificing animals. Water for animal use should be kept properly and be covered after use. Animal blood and hides should be disposed of properly,” the KMC’s Medical and Health Services Department maintained in the advisory.

