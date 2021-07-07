Governor administers oath to new LHC CJ

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administrated the oath to new Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Ameer Muhammad Bhatti here on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Core Commander Lahore Lt-General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Naval Station Commander Amir Iqbal Khan, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, provincial ministers, senior bureaucrats, Special Assistant to CM Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan, Lahore High Court Bar President Maqsood Butter and others were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

While talking to the media after the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the PTI government is taking all necessary steps to strengthen the institutions, including the judiciary. “To remove the obstacles in the way of justice, full cooperation will be extended to the judiciary. The government’s mission is to provide all basic facilities to the people, including justice,” he added.

He further said that for the development and stability of a society it is essential to ensure the provision of speedy justice to the masses. “We expect that under the supervision of the new Chief Justice Lahore, the judiciary will work passionately to ensure justice to the people of Punjab. When all institutions work together to deliver justice, people will surely get prompt justice,” he added.

