Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 109,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 109,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 109,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 258 and was sold at Rs 93,621 against its sale at Rs 93,879 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,820 from Rs 86,055.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,234.56.

The price of gold in international market increased by $16 and was traded at $1808 against its sale at 1,792.