ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 109,200 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged
APP 06 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 109,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 109,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 258 and was sold at Rs 93,621 against its sale at Rs 93,879 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,820 from Rs 86,055.

Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs 109,500 per tola

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,234.56.

The price of gold in international market increased by $16 and was traded at $1808 against its sale at 1,792.

Gold Prices Karachi Sarafa Association bullion price

Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 109,200 per tola

US pullout from Afghanistan over 90% complete: Pentagon

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Pakistan launches e-portal, mobile app for issuance of equivalence certificates

Servicemen who fled Taliban to Tajikistan being brought back to fight: Afghan govt

Housing finance: SBP to penalize banks for failing G-MSS targets

Indus Motor Company launches what it calls a 'service campaign' over fuel pump issue

US urges China, private sector to boost participation in G20 debt response

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters