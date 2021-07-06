Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee weakened by another 20 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Tuesday, ending at Rs 158.37 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 158.17.

In the open market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the US dollar were recorded at Rs 158.2 and Rs 159.2, respectively.

The price of euro decreased by 14 paisas and closed at Rs 187.62 against last day's closing of Rs 187.76, reported the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 32 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the UK Pound, which traded at Rs 219.44 compared to its last closing of Rs219.12.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 5 paisas each to close at Rs 43.11 and Rs 42.23, respectively.