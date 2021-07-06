Sports
Seven members of England team test positive for COVID-19
- The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members
06 Jul 2021
Three players and four staff members from England's cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement.
