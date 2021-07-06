Markets
European stocks struggle at open
06 Jul 2021
LONDON: European stock markets struggled at the open on Tuesday after a mixed performance in Asia.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index flatlined at 7,162.94 points, compared with the closing level on Monday.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.4 percent to 15,595.74 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.4 percent to 6,542.60.
