Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Karachi: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that during the last 24 hours, 425,640 coronavirus vaccines were administered across Pakistan.

In a tweet today, the NCOC said that the total number of vaccines administered in the country till now has reached 17,815,986.

Earlier, Pakistan received a shipment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the US in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative and UNICEF.

People stranded in Pakistan due to the unavailability of the vaccines required by Gulf states have started getting inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 830 new cases and 25 deaths. The national positivity ratio also decreased from 2.97% to 2.22% during the last 24 hours. So far, 908,648 people have recovered from the novel virus in the country.

The NCOC has warned that if Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are not followed then it may impose harsh restrictions. The NCOC has said that SOPs are being violated in places like restaurants, indoor gyms, marriage halls, transport, markets, and tourist spots.