Australia shares likely to open higher before RBA meeting
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade
06 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, ahead of an important domestic central bank meeting that may see its cash rate stay at a record low, and as robust commodity prices will likely lend weight to miners and energy stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.26%, a 67-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade.
