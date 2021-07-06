ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.94%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FCCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.82%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
GGL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.01%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 170.39 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.79%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 30.91 (0.6%)
BR30 26,815 Increased By ▲ 31.46 (0.12%)
KSE100 47,559 Increased By ▲ 184.28 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 92.16 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New Zealand dollar climbs as market scents risk of early rate hike

  • The marked shift in pricing came just before the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to tinker with its massive stimulus programme
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar popped higher on Tuesday as a strikingly strong survey of business conditions and price pressures led investors to wager a hike in interest rates could come as early as November this year, sending bonds reeling.

The marked shift in pricing came just before the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to tinker with its massive stimulus programme, though markets still see little chance of a rate rise until late 2022.

The kiwi dollar climbed 0.7% to $0.7076 after the closely-watched New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) survey of business showed a marked pick up in activity.

Firms reported surprisingly strong demand in the June quarter, while labour shortages and supply chain disruptions pointed to rising inflation.

That fuelled speculation the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would lift the 0.25% cash rate well before its current projection for the third quarter of next year.

"The inflation and demand gauges in the NZIER's Survey are so strong that it is increasingly clear that the RBNZ cannot afford to wait much longer," ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said in a research note.

"We now expect the RBNZ to start lifting the OCR from November 2021."

The market reacted swiftly by ramping up the chance of a 25 basis point hike in the next six months. Yields on two-year bonds jumped almost 10 basis points to its high for this year at 0.64%.

The Aussie dollar was dragged 0.3% firmer to $0.7556 as investors wondered if the RBA would sound more hawkish given concerns about inflation globally.

Analysts assume the central bank will not shift its three-year bond target to November 2024, from the current April 2024 line, but will announce another round of bond buying in some form or other.

The market is already priced for no extension in the yield curve target with the September three-year bond future trading at 99.535, compared with the June contract's close of 99.846.

Investors have also priced in a risk of a rate hike by late 2022, while the RBA has been saying a move was unlikely before 2024.

If the central bank were to drop 2024 from its statement, that would be taken as a green light for an earlier move.

Reserve Bank of Australia New Zealand dollar RBNZ New Zealand Institute of Economic Research

New Zealand dollar climbs as market scents risk of early rate hike

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters