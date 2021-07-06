ANL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FCCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
FFBL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
GGL 49.88 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.76%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
JSCL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.04%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 169.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.44%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 31.16 (0.61%)
BR30 26,821 Increased By ▲ 36.83 (0.14%)
KSE100 47,560 Increased By ▲ 185.07 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 92.02 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Tokyo stocks open higher

  • Tokyo shares are likely to stay within the current range
AFP 06 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors sought fresh cues while keeping an eye on rising virus cases just two and a half weeks before Japan hosts the Olympics.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.36 percent, or 101.86 points, to 28,700.05 while the broader Topix index rose 0.26 percent or 5.11 points, to 1,954.10.

"The market could easily be dominated by a wait-and-see mood with the US market on holiday and an appreciating yen weighing on the market," Okasan Online Securities said.

"Tokyo shares are likely to stay within the current range," the brokerage added.

The positive start to Tokyo trading came after European shares enjoyed broad gains overnight.

But investors may have to wait until the US market reopens later Tuesday after the Independence Day holiday to gauge the direction going forward, Okasan said.

Before making active bets, investors in Tokyo would also want to see the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held in June, which will be released Wednesday, analysts said.

The market is also focused on whether the Japanese government will extend current virus restrictions for the greater Tokyo area, due to expire this weekend.

The region is seeing an upswing of new coronavirus infections, with the Tokyo Olympics set to begin on July 23.

The dollar stood at 110.87 yen, compared with 110.92 yen in London overnight.

Among major shares, Sony Group added 0.58 percent to 11,305 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged 0.67 percent to 82,050 yen.

SoftBank Group added 1.50 percent to 7,502 yen. Nintendo added 0.92 percent to 65,750 yen.

Toyota gave up early gains and dipped 0.12 percent to 9,760.

