ANL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FCCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
FFBL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
GGL 49.88 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.76%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
JSCL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.04%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 169.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.44%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 31.16 (0.61%)
BR30 26,821 Increased By ▲ 36.83 (0.14%)
KSE100 47,560 Increased By ▲ 185.07 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 92.02 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden reaffirms support for Venezuela opposition leader

  • The letter was sent on the occasion of the anniversary of Venezuela's independence, on July 5, 1811
AFP 06 Jul 2021

CARACAS: President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in a letter Monday even in the midst of efforts to resume negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"Under your leadership and in coalition with civil society leaders you are preserving those ideals of freedom democracy and sovereignty," Biden wrote in a letter addressed to Guaido and sent through the Office of Venezuelan Affairs in neighboring Colombia, an official in that office told AFP.

The letter was sent on the occasion of the anniversary of Venezuela's independence, on July 5, 1811.

Biden said that Guaido is guiding his country "through a peaceful democratic transition of power."

Guaido is recognized by some 50 countries as Venezuela's interim leader as head of the National Assembly after Maduro declared victory in 2018 elections widely decried as fraudulent.

The administration of former US president Donald Trump imposed severe financial sanctions on Venezuela and its national oil company PDVSA in an unsuccessful effort to oust the leftist as Venezuela has plunged deeper into political, economic and humanitarian crisis.

The United States and the European Union said in June, however, that they would be willing to renegotiate certain sanctions if the Venezuelans made strides toward "credible elections."

Guaido on Monday led rallies calling for new elections, after the main opposition parties boycotted the 2018 presidential election and the 2020 legislative elections.

Maduro is totally opposed to the idea as gubernatorial and mayoral elections are coming up in November.

Maduro on Friday accused the United States of plotting to assassinate him, rhetorically asking if Biden had approved a plan.

"Has Joe Biden signed off on Donald Trump's orders to bring a civil war to Venezuela and to kill us? Yes or no? I'm asking," he said, referring to a visit by CIA director William Burns and SouthCom chief Craig Faller to Colombia and Brazil.

Washington and Caracas broke off diplomatic relations in 2019 after the White House's recognition of Guaido's mandate.

The US embassy in Caracas is closed, with matters relating to the countries' relationship now handled at an office in Bogota.

Joe Biden Colombia Nicolas Maduro PDVSA

Biden reaffirms support for Venezuela opposition leader

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters