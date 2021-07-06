Markets
Hong Kong stocks flat at start of trade
- The Hang Seng Index inched down 6.87 points to 28,136.63
06 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares were barely moved at the start of trade on Tuesday morning, with focus this week on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, looking for clues about its monetary policy plans.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also marginally lower, dipping 1.19 points to 3,533.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 4.09 points, to 2,418.49.
Comments