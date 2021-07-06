ANL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FCCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.82%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 49.87 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.74%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
JSCL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.04%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.41%)
UNITY 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 31.31 (0.61%)
BR30 26,825 Increased By ▲ 40.79 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,556 Increased By ▲ 180.89 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,084 Increased By ▲ 88.76 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks flat at start of trade

  • The Hang Seng Index inched down 6.87 points to 28,136.63
AFP 06 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares were barely moved at the start of trade on Tuesday morning, with focus this week on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, looking for clues about its monetary policy plans.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 6.87 points to 28,136.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also marginally lower, dipping 1.19 points to 3,533.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 4.09 points, to 2,418.49.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index

Hong Kong stocks flat at start of trade

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters