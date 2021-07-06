Fake bank accounts scam: NAB recovers Rs33.246bn from different accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has claimed to have so far recovered Rs33.246 billion from different accused of fake bank accounts scam cases.

An official said that Irfan Naeem Mangi, director general (DG) NAB Rawalpindi informed a meeting presided over by Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal that NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs33.246 billion in fake bank accounts cases involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, former prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former deputy chairman Senate Salaam Mandviwalla, and others. He said that the DG NAB Rawalpindi told the meeting that the NAB has recovered Rs31.906 billion through plea bargain and through recovery of state land.

The official said that plea bargain of the accused persons Syed Arif Ali and Syed Asif Mahmood for an amount of Rs2.13 billion was approved by the Accountability Court, in an investigation regarding extending illegal favors to M/s Technomen Kinetic (Pvt) Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC).

He said that another plea bargain of the accused Harish s/o Kalumal for an amount of Rs20.352 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in a case regarding illegal award of contract by government of Sindh Special Initiative Department to M/s Harish & Company and others.

He said a plea bargain of the accused persons, Hammad Shahid, Abdul Ghani, Tariq Baig, Muhammad Iqbal, Mohammad Touseef, Aamir, Siraj Shahid, and Ehsaan Elahi for an amount of Rs20.206 billion was approved by the respected Accountability Court in misappropriation of land owned by government of Sindh, and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of BOR, Manzoor Qadir Kaka, and others. The official said that the Accountability Court approved a plea bargain of the accused persons, Nadeem Younas, CEO M/s Zafar Enterprises, Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Aslam PervaizMemon, Ex- Executive Engineer, RDD, Baldev, Ex-Director Technical, RDD, Uzair Tahsin, Director Wadood Eng Services (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Jaffar, Director Wadood Eng(Pvt) Ltd, Abdul Rasheed Channa, Ex-Divisional Accounts Officer, Ayaz Ahmed Siddiqui of Rs299.27 million in illegal award of contracts by various departments of Government of Sindh to the extent of Roshan Sindh.

Similarly, another plea bargain of the accused persons, Shahzaib Mahmood, Zulfiqal Ali, and Arshad Iqbal for an amount of Rs50 million was approved by the court in fake accounts scam.

He said that the NAB recovered Rs50 million in a plea bargain of the accused persons, Shahzaib Mahmood, and Zulfiqal in extending illegal/fraudulent finance facility by misuse of authority by officers/officials of Sindh Bank Limited to Benami company of Omni Group namely, M/s Paramount Builders & Developers (Pvt) Limited and its subsequent misappropriation. Another Rs11.884 million recovered through a plea bargain from accused persons, Shafqat Mumtaz and Muhammad Abdullah in a case of purchase of plot no 216, E.I. Lines, Karachi Cantonment, Karachi through dishonest and illegal means.

He said that an amount of Rs2,129.78955 million recovered through plea bargain of the accused person, Zain Malik authorised Director of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd.

The official said that plea bargain of the accused person, Zain Malik authorised Director of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd for an amount of Rs200 million.

Plea bargain of the accused person, Zain Malik authorised Director of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd for an amount of Rs1,563.01992 million was approved by the court in case against Khawaja Anwer Majdeed.

Plea bargain of the accused person, Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd for an amount of Rs31.79456 million was approved by the court in transactions of Rs8.3 Billion from Bahria Town through the joint account of APS Mushtaq Ahmed and Zain Malik into fake accounts.

He said that Rs170 million recovered via plea bargain of the accused person, Zain Malik authorised Director of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd.

Plea bargain of the accused person, Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd for an amount of Rs4,955.95 million was approved by the court transaction made from the accounts of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd and joint accounts of Zain Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed into fake accounts.

He said that Rs82.9535 million recovered through plea bargain of the accused persons, Tara Chand, Ahmed Mastoi, and Ghulam Sarwar in misappropriation of Sindh Tractor Subsidy Scheme.

During the meeting, DG NAB Rawalpindi also informed that the NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs1,005.72 million through pardon in fake bank accounts scam cases.

The DG NAB also informed the meeting that the NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs334.429 million from accused Amanullah Memon through indirect recovery in misappropriation of land owned by government of Sindh and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of BOR, Manzoor Qadir Kaka, and others in fake bank accounts scam cases.

