HSHM joins hands with Bluesky Students Consultancy Services

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has collaborated Bluesky Students Consultancy Services to promote its premium hospitality school in Pakistan. In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Major Faisal Naeem Khan (Retd), Director Education, Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and Mumtaz Khan, Country Head Bluesky Students Consultancy Services in PC Hotel, Lahore.

HSHM is Pakistan's first premier hospitality and tourism management school in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University, UK, and in partnership with Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI). HSHM's first campus is located on IJP Road Islamabad, and is now accepting admissions for fall semester 2021.

Bluesky Students Consultancy Services is a leading consultancy firm providing educational guidance and consultancy services to students wishing to study abroad. They have their presence across Pakistan and in Australia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Hashoo Group owns and operates the largest chain of hotels in Pakistan and are expanding aggressively. There will be a huge demand of specialized hospitality professionals in Pakistan. Hashoo Group will prefer graduates from its own school and will offer them guaranteed job placements. HSHM also plans to expand its campuses to Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar very soon.

After having studied for two years at HSHM, qualifying students will have the option to study the third academic year at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK to complete their BSc Hons degree. This is a golden opportunity for students who want to save a substantial cost while obtaining an international hospitality degree that is recognised worldwide along with landing a confirmed job as soon as they graduate.

Mumtaz Khan added, "We are very glad to join hands with the largest hospitality group of Pakistan. HSHM is offering a golden opportunity for students who can't afford to study three years from UK but can afford the final years study at a prestigious university like Sheffield Hallam University who have been teaching hospitality and tourism for past 25 years".-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021