ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kate self-isolating after Covid contact: royals

AFP 06 Jul 2021

LONDON: The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

The wife of Prince William was “not experiencing any symptoms but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” a royal statement said.

Kate, as the duchess is popularly known, had been due to attend a thanksgiving service on Monday to mark 73 years since the founding of Britain’s National Health Service.

She was also scheduled to host NHS workers at Queen Elizabeth II’s Buckingham Palace home in central London.

Her last public outing was at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday. Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club

News that she is having to self-isolate comes as the government prepares to announce the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions in England from July 19.

Pressure has been growing in particular for people who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine not to have to self-isolate if they are identified as a contact, but then test negative.

Prince William revealed in November last year that he tested positive for Covid the previous April, not long after his father, Prince Charles.

Charles was said to have had mild symptoms but The Sun tabloid reported that William was “knocked for six”. “At one stage he was struggling to breathe,” an unnamed source said.

COVID19 coronavirus restrictions Queen Elizabeth II Prince William Kensington Palace Britain’s National Health Service

Kate self-isolating after Covid contact: royals

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors’

KSA, UAE five others commit cooperation

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Financial management, powers of PAOs’ regulations: amendments

‘100 percent’ RLNG supply restored: energy minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.