ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi stocks near record high but other Gulf bourses in red

  • In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.7%, with International Holding gaining 0.4%, while Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) jumped about 7%.
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

Abu Dhabi stocks held near record highs on Monday, extending gains for a sixth consecutive session supported by gains in International Holding (IHC), which continued its rally following the listing of a subsidiary.

IHC's market capitalisation hit 201.7 billion dirhams ($55 billion) last week, making it Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company, after the market debut of Alpha Dhabi, in which IHC holds a 45% stake.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.7%, with International Holding gaining 0.4%, while Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) jumped about 7%.

Last week, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said there was no maximum ownership limit for non-UAE nationals in the pharmaceutical firm.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index lost 0.3%, hit by a 1.8% fall in Saudi Telecom and a 0.4% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

GCC markets are expected to slide in the coming days as fears over a wider spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus impacts investors' forecasts, said Michael Stark, market analyst at brokerage Exness.

"This should add to the current concerns over a possible slower economic recovery and anticipations over tighter restrictions that would slow the economic recovery."

The main index in Qatar fell 0.3% as most of its stocks were in negative territory, including the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which was down 0.6%.

Dubai's main share index, however, reversed its earlier losses to close flat.

The Dubai market may see some price corrections as its economy is the most dependent on external factors. The Emirates could also be affected further if other countries follow Saudi Arabia's decision in suspending flights to the regional hub, said Stark.

Saudi Arabia has restricted travel to and entry from UAE and three other countries over coronavirus concerns.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was flat, as gains in financial stocks were offset by declines among other stocks.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Qatar index Abu Dhabi stocks Egypt's blue chip index

Abu Dhabi stocks near record high but other Gulf bourses in red

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood

No visit of Russian president to Pakistan has been scheduled: FO

Pakistan begins repatriating residents stranded in Afghanistan

Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

Harsh restrictions could be imposed if SOPs not followed: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Power Division to retain some 'inefficient' power plants

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters