ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eyes $1,800 as dollar pauses, market digests US jobs report

  • Most US markets closed on Monday.
  • Fed minutes due on Wednesday.
Reuters Updated 05 Jul 2021

Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar and lower bond yields amid a mixed bag of US labour data allayed investor concerns about a faster policy tightening, helping the metal rise towards the $1,800 level once again.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,791.2 per ounce by 1234 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday. Most US markets were closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

The dollar has given up some of its recent strength, and gold is "currently holding on to some of Friday's gains, once again challenging resistance ahead of $1,800," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

At the same time, Friday's "not too hot" jobs report "has further reduced the risk of any action by the FOMC sooner... allowing gold some room to the upside," Hansen added.

Data on Friday showed US companies in June hired the most workers in 10 months, but unemployment ticked higher, workforce participation didn't budge and the pace of hourly earnings growth slowed.

On investors' radar this week are minutes of the Fed's latest meeting due to be published on Wednesday, which could shed more light on policymakers' views on inflation and monetary policy.

"The effects of the recent tilt of the Fed towards hawkishness had begun to wear-off with a number of Fed officials calming markets," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold's immediate resistance is at $1,800 an ounce and support at $1,750, he added.

Elsewhere, silver was steady at $26.46 per ounce, platinum gained 1% to $1,101.24, and palladium climbed 1.1% to $2,815.6.

Gold Prices gold market gold export Demand for physical gold gold producers

Gold eyes $1,800 as dollar pauses, market digests US jobs report

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood

No visit of Russian president to Pakistan has been scheduled: FO

Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Power Division to retain some 'inefficient' power plants

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters