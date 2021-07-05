ANL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.9%)
ASC 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.83%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.03%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
PAEL 35.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.71 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.89%)
TRG 165.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.26%)
UNITY 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.15%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.21%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,011 Decreased By ▼ -115.61 (-0.43%)
KSE100 47,649 Decreased By ▼ -37.06 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,080 Decreased By ▼ -20.65 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

  • Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4712
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan rebounded on Monday from a more than one-week low against the dollar hit the previous session, as prospects for an earlier rise in US interest rates softened.

But gains in the yuan were capped as investors became wary that its strength against a basket of currencies of its trading partners could prompt the central bank to roll out measures to curb further gains.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4712.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4628 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close on Friday.

Some investors became cautious and refrained from betting on further strength in the Chinese currency.

The yuan's performance against its rivals, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index continued to hover around 98, a level many see as the ceiling for the index.

A strong yuan will be a disadvantage for China's exports.

Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank, attributed the stronger CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in other non-dollar currencies.

The CFETS index stood at 97.99 on Monday, down from Friday's 98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

Several traders said markets will shift their focus to minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting due on Wednesday for clues on policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus.

Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said the dollar could remain as the key factor influencing the yuan's movements.

"Unless the US dollar rises sharply, the USD/CNY may continue to fluctuate in the range of 6.45 to 6.50," she said in a note.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.342, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4649 per dollar.

Yen People's Bank of China China's yuan China Foreign Exchange Trade System

Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters