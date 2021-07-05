ANL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
PAEL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.24%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -8.01 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,018 Decreased By ▼ -108.61 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,643 Decreased By ▼ -43.22 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,079 Decreased By ▼ -21.31 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
World

Queen Elizabeth honours Britain's health service for pandemic work

  • The honour has only been bestowed collectively twice before, and only once by the queen
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth has awarded Britain's National Health Service (NHS) the George Cross - the highest civilian gallantry award - in recognition of 73 years of dedicated service, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honour has only been bestowed collectively twice before, and only once by the queen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the award was a symbol of the nation's gratitude.

"NHS staff have cared for us and our friends and family on the frontline of a pandemic for over a year, and I have witnessed their courage first-hand," Johnson, who was treated by the NHS in intensive care with COVID-19 last year, said.

"I know the whole of the UK is behind me in paying tribute and giving thanks for everything the NHS has done for us, not only in the last year, but since its inception."

The NHS was established in 1948 as the centrepiece of social reforms following World War Two, with a mission to provide state-funded comprehensive universal healthcare.

NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens said the honour recognised the skill, compassion and fortitude of staff right across the service in responding to the worst pandemic in a century.

"Out of those dark times have come the best of what it means to be a carer and a health professional," he said.

"In the face of adversity we have seen extraordinary team work, not just across the NHS but involving hundreds of thousands of volunteers, millions of carers, key workers and the British public who have played an indispensable role in helping the health service to look after many hundreds of thousands of seriously ill patients with coronavirus."

The George Cross was first bestowed collectively to the people of Malta in 1942 by Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, and to the Royal Ulster Constabulary by the queen in 1999.

Boris Johnson Queen Elizabeth COVID19 National Health Service

Queen Elizabeth honours Britain's health service for pandemic work

