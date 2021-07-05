ANL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
PAEL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.24%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -8.01 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,018 Decreased By ▼ -108.61 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,643 Decreased By ▼ -43.22 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,079 Decreased By ▼ -21.31 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies as rate hike bets recede, Fed minutes awaited

  • Spot gold was steady at $1,787.59 per ounce by 0327 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

Gold held firm below a two-week high on Monday as concerns eased over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve after a mixed bag of US jobs data, while focus shifted to minutes from the US central bank's June policy meeting.

Spot gold was steady at $1,787.59 per ounce by 0327 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday.

Most US markets were closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,787.60.

"Last week's payroll numbers provided a lot of mixed signals and the data wasn't solid enough to move that Fed needle," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"However, economic growth in the US is quite strong, inflation is quite strong... We have to be very cognizant as markets are still playing a hawkish Fed hand and this is going to limit gold topside ambitions."

Data on Friday showed US companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June, but unemployment ticked higher, workforce participation didn't budge and the pace of hourly earnings growth slowed.

Meanwhile, a rebound in the US labour market is strengthening investors' focus on economic data and the Fed's next move, as markets cheer further evidence of a robust economic recovery amid worries over persistent inflation.

Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting due to be published on Wednesday could shed more light on policymakers' views on inflation and monetary policy going forward.

Speculators reduced their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended June 29 while raising net long positions in silver, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,789 per ounce and rise to $1,813,as suggested by its wave pattern and retracement analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $26.55 per ounce, palladium gained 0.3% to $2,793.16 and platinum climbed 0.5% to $1,094.99.

Gold Federal Reserve palladium Stephen Innes Platinum Spot gold US markets US labour market

Gold steadies as rate hike bets recede, Fed minutes awaited

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters