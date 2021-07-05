ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

AFP 05 Jul 2021

KANDAHAR: The Taliban have captured a key district in their former bastion of Kandahar after fierce night-time fighting with Afghan government forces, officials said Sunday, sending scores of families fleeing from the area. The insurgents have pressed on with their campaign to capture territory across Afghanistan's rural areas since early May when the US military began its final pullout of troops from the violence-wracked country.

The fall of Panjwai district in the southern province of Kandahar comes just two days after US and NATO forces vacated their main Bagram Air Base near Kabul, from where they led operations for two decades against the Taliban and their Al-Qaeda allies.

Over the years, the Taliban and Afghan forces have regularly clashed in and around Panjwai, with the insurgents aiming to seize it given its proximity to Kandahar city, the provincial capital. The leader of the Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, hails from Panjwai.

The province of Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban, who went on to rule Afghanistan with a harsh version of Islamic sharia law until being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001. Panjwai district governor Hasti Mohammad said Afghan forces and the Taliban clashed during the night, resulting in government forces retreating from the area. "The Taliban have captured the district police headquarters and governor's office building," he told AFP.

Kandahar provincial council head Sayed Jan Khakriwal confirmed the fall of Panjwai, but accused government forces of "intentionally withdrawing".

Scores of families of Panjwai fled their homes after the Taliban captured the district, an AFP correspondent reported.

"The Taliban fired on our car as I was fleeing with my family. At least five bullets hit my car," Giran, a resident of Panjwai told AFP as he took refuge in Kandahar city.

NATO Taliban Afghan Kandahar district Afghanistan's rural areas

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM to visit Gwadar today

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.