56 dengue cases reported in Punjab in 6 months

Recorder Report 05 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam has said that a total of 56 confirmed dengue cases were reported from across Punjab during the first six months of the current year.

"Out of the total, 26 cases were reported from Lahore while only one dengue patient was being treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital," the secretary said in a statement issued on Sunday.

She added that during the last 24 hours, as many as 323,665 indoor and 79,233 outdoor locations were checked from across Punjab and the mosquito larvae were destroyed at 621 locations.

"In Lahore, 33,946 houses and 5,474 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae out of which 433 positive containers were destroyed.

A total of 26 dengue patients have been reported in Lahore during this year and at present only one patient is undergoing treatment," she said and appealed to the people to take precautionary measures as they are doing for the corona pandemic.

"The public is requested to extend full cooperation to the health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as it can be very fatal," she added.

