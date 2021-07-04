ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Saeed Ghani's message to NAB: 'I dare you to arrest me'

Naveed Butt 04 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to arrest him.

"I dare you [NAB] to arrest me. What kind of magic [PTI leader] Haleem Adil Sheikh has that the NAB people get annoyed when I mention his name. Why the NAB does not act against the people involved in the biggest wheat scandal, sugar scandal, and medicine scandals in the country? Why are the NAB people silent on government scandals? When we ask them, they start filing cases against us," he expressed these views, while addressing a news conference at Sindh House in Islamabad.

Nazir Dhoki was with him at the press conference. Ghani said that if he's arrested by the NAB, he would not seek bail.

"I will go to the NAB office with two or three pairs of clothes," he said, adding that "I would go to the NAB office all alone."

Ghani demanded action against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He claimed that Chairman NAB former Justice Javed Iqbal is being blackmailed on the basis of a video.

"NAB chairman is nowhere to be found after that video. When I spoke, action was taken against me. The government itself is blackmailing the NAB and influencing every case. After my statement, an investigation has been ordered against me," he said.

The PPP leader said that Haleem Adil Sheikh does not have the video of the NAB chairman.

He said while posing a question why is Haleem Adil Sheikh's name is not being placed in the ECL?

He said that the biggest wheat scandal in the country has come to light.

"Why are the NAB people silent on this wheat scandal? Ali Zafar has been the lawyer for Sugar Mills. Wheat scandal report has not come yet and it seems that the government has suppressed this report. What have the NAB people done on the government's mega corruption scandal, including drug prices, flour scandal and sugar scandal? When we ask NAB, it starts filing cases against us," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Saeed Ghani NAB Haleem Adil Sheikh PPP Justice Javed Iqbal

Saeed Ghani's message to NAB: 'I dare you to arrest me'

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.