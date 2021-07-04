Saeed Ghani's message to NAB: 'I dare you to arrest me'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to arrest him.

"I dare you [NAB] to arrest me. What kind of magic [PTI leader] Haleem Adil Sheikh has that the NAB people get annoyed when I mention his name. Why the NAB does not act against the people involved in the biggest wheat scandal, sugar scandal, and medicine scandals in the country? Why are the NAB people silent on government scandals? When we ask them, they start filing cases against us," he expressed these views, while addressing a news conference at Sindh House in Islamabad.

Nazir Dhoki was with him at the press conference. Ghani said that if he's arrested by the NAB, he would not seek bail.

"I will go to the NAB office with two or three pairs of clothes," he said, adding that "I would go to the NAB office all alone."

Ghani demanded action against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He claimed that Chairman NAB former Justice Javed Iqbal is being blackmailed on the basis of a video.

"NAB chairman is nowhere to be found after that video. When I spoke, action was taken against me. The government itself is blackmailing the NAB and influencing every case. After my statement, an investigation has been ordered against me," he said.

The PPP leader said that Haleem Adil Sheikh does not have the video of the NAB chairman.

He said while posing a question why is Haleem Adil Sheikh's name is not being placed in the ECL?

He said that the biggest wheat scandal in the country has come to light.

"Why are the NAB people silent on this wheat scandal? Ali Zafar has been the lawyer for Sugar Mills. Wheat scandal report has not come yet and it seems that the government has suppressed this report. What have the NAB people done on the government's mega corruption scandal, including drug prices, flour scandal and sugar scandal? When we ask NAB, it starts filing cases against us," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021