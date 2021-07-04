ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Al-Khidmat Karachi sets up 12 rain emergency centres

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has all set to serve the masses in case of any emergency during the upcoming monsoon season.

Chief Executive Naveed Ali Baig on Friday informed that some 12 relief centres have been set up across the city by Alkhidmat Karachi. Heads and volunteers have also been deployed at each and every centre equipped with relief and rescue gadgets. Alkhidmat relief centers have been set up at Korangi, Malir, Airport, Surjani, Quaideen, district central, district south, district north, district west, district east, New Karachi, and Gulbarg. These centres have been equipped with water boats, oxygen cylinders, first aid boxes, fire extinguishers, motors, pumps and other necessary items.

He said that the main challenge in emergencies and particularly the rain emergencies is to access the affected areas. Multiple rescue and relief centres have been setup to over the challenge, he said, adding that Alkhidmat volunteers in the centres would be able to move rapidly in case of any emergency. Alkhidmat CEO further said that Alkhidmat has specially trained its volunteers to act decisively and wisely to provide maximum services to the affected people during any sort of rain emergency. He said that people across the globe trust in Alkhidmat. He said that the NGO had played an effective role during the rain emergency last year. He also appealed the masses to support Alkhidmat in rescue and relief activities.

