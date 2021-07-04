ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Anti-encroachment drive: Sindh govt approaches SC for rehabilitation of affectees

NNI 04 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday approached the Supreme Court (SC) to provide Rs30 billion from the funds being recovered from a private housing society so that it can spend the money on settlement and rehabilitation of the families displaced due to removal of encroachments and water and drainage projects.

The provincial government filed three separate petitions in the apex court, stating that a large number of citizens have been affected by an anti-encroachment drive along the Gujjar nullah.

It said the government needs a sum of Rs10bn for rehabilitation of the affected people. Besides, it added Rs5bn is required to initiate water and drainage infrastructure development schemes.

The Sindh government demanded that another Rs10 billion be provided for Naya Malir, Teesar Town and other housing schemes.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the provincial government had decided to allot 80-square-yard plots to 6,500 families displaced due to the anti-encroachment operation along the Gujjar and Oranig nullahs.

He requested the SC to provide the funds so that it could spend the money on the construction of houses for the affectees and roads, drainage and water infrastructure.

