ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs JIAP collects Rs54.109bn during FY 2020-21

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate Jinnah International Airport, Karachi has collected Rs54.109 billion during Fiscal Year 2020-21 as compared to the last collection of Rs49.39 billion, reflecting a growth of 9.5% despite the resurgence of COVID-19 during the year.

According to the spokesperson Syed Muhammad Irfan Ali, the collection of fiscal year 2020-2021 includes record receipt of Rs22.63 billion as custom duty, Rs21.36 billion as Sales Tax, Rs10.10 billion as Income Tax, and Rs6.59 million as FED.

Meanwhile, collector Irfan ur Rehman Khan said that during the outgoing fiscal, the collectorate had foiled 743 smuggling attempts and seized assorted goods including 22 cases of Narcotics (cocaine, heroin, opium, marijuana, liquor, medicine, cigarettes worth Rs318.99 million), 14 cases of Gold/Jewellery (weighing 5,532.4gm worth Rs50.27 million), 04 cases Silver (weighing 30,084gm worth Rs4.15 million), 07 cases of Currency (Rs21.6 million), 56 cases of Mobile Phones (Rs86.92 million) and 28 cases of Electronic Merchandise (Rs142.82 million) with a total value of Rs624.75 million. MCC JIAP also arrested 31 accused under the Customs Act, 1969 and Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fed JIAP Model Customs Collectorate Jinnah International Airport FY2020 21

Customs JIAP collects Rs54.109bn during FY 2020-21

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.