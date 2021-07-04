Customs JIAP collects Rs54.109bn during FY 2020-21

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate Jinnah International Airport, Karachi has collected Rs54.109 billion during Fiscal Year 2020-21 as compared to the last collection of Rs49.39 billion, reflecting a growth of 9.5% despite the resurgence of COVID-19 during the year.

According to the spokesperson Syed Muhammad Irfan Ali, the collection of fiscal year 2020-2021 includes record receipt of Rs22.63 billion as custom duty, Rs21.36 billion as Sales Tax, Rs10.10 billion as Income Tax, and Rs6.59 million as FED.

Meanwhile, collector Irfan ur Rehman Khan said that during the outgoing fiscal, the collectorate had foiled 743 smuggling attempts and seized assorted goods including 22 cases of Narcotics (cocaine, heroin, opium, marijuana, liquor, medicine, cigarettes worth Rs318.99 million), 14 cases of Gold/Jewellery (weighing 5,532.4gm worth Rs50.27 million), 04 cases Silver (weighing 30,084gm worth Rs4.15 million), 07 cases of Currency (Rs21.6 million), 56 cases of Mobile Phones (Rs86.92 million) and 28 cases of Electronic Merchandise (Rs142.82 million) with a total value of Rs624.75 million. MCC JIAP also arrested 31 accused under the Customs Act, 1969 and Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997.

