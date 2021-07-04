Pakistan will not allow any drone strikes in country: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on Saturday said Pakistan will not allow any country to use its soil for distorting regional peace. Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Saturday, he said now Pakistan is a sovereign country and stands for its honour and survival and will not allow any drone strikes in the country. The minister said it has already been decided that no base will be given to the United States in the country.

Minister for Aviation said according to International Air Transport Association rules, any plane can be allowed to land at our airport due to technical problem. The minister said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and has already clarified its policy in this regard.

He said we are working for justice, humanity and sovereignty. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on various issues was eulogized nationally and internationally.

