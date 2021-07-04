CPG to host ‘Safe Karachi Conference’ today

KARACHI: Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) will host ‘Safe Karachi Conference’ today (Sunday) with an objective to create awareness about the challenges faced by Karachi especially during adverse climatic conditions.

Focusing on the key problems faced by the city’s administration, its residents, service providers (specifically utilities) and businesses at the conference, discussion will also revolve around the progress already made towards regulating urban and infrastructure development.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government, Housing, Town Planning, Information and Chairman KWSB, Senator Faisal Sabzwari and other notable stakeholders of the city will also express their views during this conference.

CPG is the leading platform of intelligentsia in the country (hailing from corporate world, business community, academia, technocrats, media, tech entrepreneurs, parliamentarians, bureaucracy, military, and civil society at large) has proactively organized debates and discourses on subjects of national and strategic importance.

