ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Basharat for improving liaison between law enforcement agencies, cabinet body

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said that law enforcing agencies should improve their liaison with the Cabinet Committee on law and order especially the steps taken to address the threat alerts received by the intelligence agencies.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Raja Basharat directed the administration of Gujranwala division to make strict security arrangements in view of deep polarizations among the local communities in the upcoming by-elections of Sialkot and general elections in Azad Kashmir.

He urged the district administrations across the province to maintain close liaison with the Election Commission of Pakistan officials and assured that the Punjab government would provide all possible assistance and resources to the police and local administration.

Raja Basharat also ordered special surveillance of polling stations declared sensitive. The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IGs CTD and Special Branch and officers of other law enforcing agencies. Commissioner and Regional Police Officer Gujranwala along with Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer of Sialkot gave a video link briefing to the committee on security arrangements made for the by-elections in constituency PP-38 of Sialkot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Raja Basharat Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister law enforcement agencies Civil Secretariat

Basharat for improving liaison between law enforcement agencies, cabinet body

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.