Basharat for improving liaison between law enforcement agencies, cabinet body

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said that law enforcing agencies should improve their liaison with the Cabinet Committee on law and order especially the steps taken to address the threat alerts received by the intelligence agencies.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Raja Basharat directed the administration of Gujranwala division to make strict security arrangements in view of deep polarizations among the local communities in the upcoming by-elections of Sialkot and general elections in Azad Kashmir.

He urged the district administrations across the province to maintain close liaison with the Election Commission of Pakistan officials and assured that the Punjab government would provide all possible assistance and resources to the police and local administration.

Raja Basharat also ordered special surveillance of polling stations declared sensitive. The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IGs CTD and Special Branch and officers of other law enforcing agencies. Commissioner and Regional Police Officer Gujranwala along with Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer of Sialkot gave a video link briefing to the committee on security arrangements made for the by-elections in constituency PP-38 of Sialkot.

