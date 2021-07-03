World
Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 922
- Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, where restriction orders have been in place for the past four weeks.
03 Jul 2021
HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry reported 922 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the virus was first found in the country in January last year.
Vietnam has recorded 19,043 infections overall and 84 fatalities.
