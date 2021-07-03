ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
England name 16-man squad for Pakistan ODIs

  • In-form Tom Banton has earned a late call-up in place of David Malan
Syed Ahmed 03 Jul 2021

England have named an unchanged squad for a three-match One Day International series against Pakistan starting next week in Cardiff.

The current 16-man squad that is facing Sri Lanka on the home turf will also feature against Pakistan. England are currently two up in the three-game series against rookie Sri Lanka and are the hot favourites to win the third ODI as well.

English players to miss the remainder of IPL for Pakistan series

Tom Banton, who had had a late call-up for the series after David Malan withdrew his name for family reasons, is one of the most exciting prospects for the games to come. The 22-year-old power player is in the form of his life and has recently scored a quick-fire hundred in the Vitality Bast T20 before being named in the squad.

The 16-member squad includes:

Eoin Morgan (c) Moeen Ali Tom Banton Johnny Bairstow Jason Roy Joe Root Sam Billings Sam Curren Chris Woakes Tom Curren Liam Dawson Liam Livingstone George Garton Adil Rashid David Willey Mark Wood

England ODI series vs Pakistan

1st ODI, Cardiff, July 8

2nd ODI, Lord's, July 10

3rd ODI, Edgbaston, July 13

Pakistan vs England England ODI squad against Pakistan Tom Banton

