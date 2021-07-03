ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched this month

The government has decided to launch 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' in the ongoing month of July that that offers...
Ali Ahmed 03 Jul 2021

The government has decided to launch 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' in the ongoing month of July that offers multitude of opportunities including small loans for business, farmers, households, health cards and technical training under the programme.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad on Saturday. Housing projects, skill development, health cards, easy loans and agri-services will be brought under the banner of 'Kamyab Pakistan Program", stated Radio Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said the government has allocated billions of rupees for this project under which interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 will be given to four million poor households.

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Shaukat Tarin said the farmers will also be given interest-free loans under this program.

In his remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' is the biggest initiative of government's welfare agenda.

Earlier, the finance minister stated that the prime minister has a vision to transform Pakistan into a welfare state. He further stated that the prime minister wanted to uplift the living standards of the underprivileged people in the country.

To achieve this objective, the government is following a multi-pronged strategy. The deserving people of the country are being supported through a cash transfer programme.

