PM commends FBR for historic tax collection

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving tax revenues of Rs4,732 billion during fiscal year 2020-21.

The PM took to Twitter, on Friday, and stated that the tax revenue collected during 2020-21 is 18 percent higher than last year and exceeded target of Rs4,691 billion. “I commend efforts of FBR in achieving historic level of tax revenues of Rs4732 billion in 2020-21 - exceeding target of Rs4691 billion and 18 percent higher than last year. This performance is testimony to the strong economic revival spurred by our government’s policies,” Khan tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021