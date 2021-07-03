ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
LHC judges turn down request to extend Saad’s detention

Recorder Report 03 Jul 2021

LAHORE: A review board comprising three judges of the Lahore High Court on Friday turned down a request of the home department to extend detention of leader of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Rizvi.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan headed the board with Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan as its members. Police produced Rizvi before the three-member board amid strict security arrangements.

Earlier an official of the home department presented record of the cases against Rizvi and requested the board to extend his detention for another 30 days. The counsel of Rizvi opposed the government’s plea.

The board which held in-camera proceedings dismissed the government’s plea to extend detention of the TLP’s chief after going through the record presented before it. The detention of Rizvi is likely to end on July 10. The deputy commissioner of Lahore had issued the detention order of Rizvi on April 12, 2021, under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court TLP Saad Rizvi Justice Aalia Neelum Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan

