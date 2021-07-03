World
U.S. military retains authority to protect Afghan forces: Pentagon
- Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan still had that authority, even as the U.S. closes in on a military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
03 Jul 2021
WASHINGTON: The U.S. military retains the authority to protect Afghan forces in the country, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan still had that authority, even as the U.S. closes in on a military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
He declined to say how long the U.S. military would have the authority.
