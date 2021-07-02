ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
South African rand stronger after U.S. jobs data, markets fall

  • The benchmark all-share index ended down 0.35pc to end the week at 66,324 points, while the all blue-chip index of top 40 companies closed the day down 0.3pc to 60,293 points.
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand strengthened on Friday afternoon, as the dollar was weighed down by some of the weaker details of what was overall a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

At 1520 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3000 against the dollar, 1.1pc stronger than its previous close and erasing most of the previous day's losses.

Payrolls beat expectations, increasing by 850,000 jobs last month, but the unemployment rate rose to 5.9pc from 5.8pc in May and a closely-watched gauge of wage inflation rose less than expected.

A stronger report would have bolstered expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten policy earlier than expected in the wake of a surprise hawkish shift last month.

Emerging market currencies like the rand thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond posted modest gains, with the yield falling 2.5 basis points to 8.93pc.

The stock market continued to swing between gains and losses since the beginning of the week as investors tried to gauge the impact of the new coronavirus lockdown curbs in the country.

The benchmark all-share index ended down 0.35pc to end the week at 66,324 points, while the all blue-chip index of top 40 companies closed the day down 0.3pc to 60,293 points.

While the lockdown restriction did have a marginal impact on the market, a weaker local currency and uncertainty over the future of commodity prices are the two major factors keeping the market worried, said Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at bank FNB.

"South Africa is a commodity driven economy, a commodity exporter and I believe that the commodity cycle is behind us," he said, adding that this is what is pulling the market down.

But despite the market fall on Friday, the broader index closed marginally higher from where it was a week ago.

