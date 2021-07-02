ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as U.S. jobs data fails to bolster early Fed tightening bets

  • Spot gold rose 0.3pc to $1,781.77 per ounce by 12:48 pm EDT (1648 GMT), after jumping to $1,794.86, its highest level since June 18. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4pc to $1,782.90.
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

Gold rose on Friday, climbing further up from a two-month trough hit during the week, as the dollar weakened and investors weighed prospects for U.S. Federal Reserve tightening after a strong U.S. jobs report that nevertheless showed a slight uptick in the unemployment rate.

Spot gold rose 0.3pc to $1,781.77 per ounce by 12:48 pm EDT (1648 GMT), after jumping to $1,794.86, its highest level since June 18. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4pc to $1,782.90.

Data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs, although the unemployment rate rose to 5.9pc from 5.8pc in the previous month.

U.S. Fed officials have suggested recently that the central bank should begin to taper its asset purchases this year.

Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, said the data was unlikely to trigger a rush from the Fed to ease stimulus or begin interest rate hikes and said gold was supported because "a lot of analysts were secretly looking for a much larger surprise build".

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar fell after the report, buoying gold as lower yields reduce its opportunity cost.

Also on investor’s radar was the Delta coronavirus variant which prompted some countries in Asia and Europe to walk back on reopening plans.

These concerns, and lower vaccination rates in some parts of the United States, could convince some investors the Fed will be cautious about hiking interest rates, supporting gold in the longer-term, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

But in the near-term, "gold is facing technical resistance at around $1,790 and will likely tread water until we see some weaker-than-expected economy data."

Silver rose 1.2pc to $26.33 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2pc to $1,085.04 and palladium was up 0.6pc at $2,779.85.

U.S. Treasury yields U.S. Federal Reserve Spot gold coronavirus variant Phillip Streible Bart Melek U.S. gold U.S. jobs silver rates Delta variant

Gold gains as U.S. jobs data fails to bolster early Fed tightening bets

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways

Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters